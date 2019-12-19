Savdhaan India's Sushant Singh expresses his views on CAA and denotes what is wrong with the act

Actor Sushant Singh was recently in the news as his agreement with Savdhaan India was terminated without any notice hours after he had participated in the Citizenship Amendment Act related protests. Read on to know his thoughts on CAA.

Actor Sushant Singh was recently in the news as his agreement with Savdhaan India was terminated without any notice hours after he had participated in the CAA related protests. In an interview, he had said that the termination is due to either because of his participation in the CAA protest or due to the budget constraints in the show; however, he is not clear about it as he was not told the reason. He also said that he was not given any even month's notice and his contract was till January.

Now, in an interview with NDTV, Sushant Singh opened up on his thoughts on the Citizenship Amendment Act and what he thinks is the biggest problem with the same. To which he said that he had learned about Preamble in his childhood during his moral science classes. He added how we all took the pledge and at one point there is a line that says that within the territory of India, no person will be discriminated on the basis of caste and creed and how we will not consider religion when someone is in the problem. He added that he has so many questions in his mind; however, he is not getting any answers and how we are told that it is not wrong.

When asked why he would not run away and fight it out to which he said that he would be setting wrong examples in front of his kids and later, broke down while he expressed how it could affect many.

