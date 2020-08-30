  1. Home
  2. tv

Savi Thakur set to play the lead role of Agastya Birla in 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega'

Savi Thakur is the new male lead actor of the show "Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega". He says his character is that of an app developer and a classy flirt.
2954 reads Mumbai
Savi Thakur set to play the lead role of Agastya Birla in 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Savi Thakur set to play the lead role of Agastya Birla in 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After showing stories around Guddan and Akshat's love life, the show is all set to witness a 20-year-leap with the upcoming episodes, showcasing the death of Akshat Jindal (actor Nishant Singh Malkani) and Guddan (actress Kanika Mann) as they attempt to save their only daughter.

While Durga Bahu (actress Shweta Mahadik) will be seen taking over Guddan's responsibility of raising her daughter, Choti Guddan, Savi will be entering the show as Agastya Birla.

"I am really excited to be associated with the show. My character name is Agastya Birla, he is an app developer and a classy flirt, who manipulates people with his charm. I am really looking forward to it," said Savi.

"Of course, there is a lot of pressure, it is always there when an actor starts a new project, but once you understand your character, it becomes fun to play it," he added.

He further shared: "We all are hating this pandemic, we can't do anything about it but take all the necessary precautions. We cannot stay home for life, we need to work for our life and for our families, I hope this ends soon. All I know we have to work with all the safety measures and move on in life with it."

Meanwhile, Kanika will now be seen playing the role of her own daughter, Choti Guddan

Also Read: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Fans mail Zee TV and request the makers to not replace Nishant Malkani

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement