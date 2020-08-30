Savi Thakur set to play the lead role of Agastya Birla in 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega'

Savi Thakur is the new male lead actor of the show "Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega". He says his character is that of an app developer and a classy flirt.

After showing stories around Guddan and Akshat's love life, the show is all set to witness a 20-year-leap with the upcoming episodes, showcasing the death of Akshat Jindal (actor Nishant Singh Malkani) and Guddan (actress Kanika Mann) as they attempt to save their only daughter.

While Durga Bahu (actress Shweta Mahadik) will be seen taking over Guddan's responsibility of raising her daughter, Choti Guddan, Savi will be entering the show as Agastya Birla.

"I am really excited to be associated with the show. My character name is Agastya Birla, he is an app developer and a classy flirt, who manipulates people with his charm. I am really looking forward to it," said Savi.

"Of course, there is a lot of pressure, it is always there when an actor starts a new project, but once you understand your character, it becomes fun to play it," he added.

He further shared: "We all are hating this pandemic, we can't do anything about it but take all the necessary precautions. We cannot stay home for life, we need to work for our life and for our families, I hope this ends soon. All I know we have to work with all the safety measures and move on in life with it."

Meanwhile, Kanika will now be seen playing the role of her own daughter, Choti Guddan

Credits :IANS

