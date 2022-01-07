Sayantani Ghosh confirms Tera Yaar Hoon Main to go off-air on 29th January

Tera Yaar Hoon Main is among one of the popular shows on the television screens. The show is all set to wrap up after a successful runtime of over a year and its last episode will air on 29th January. The lead actress Sayantani Ghosh confirmed the news and shared her take on the ending of the show with ETimes.

Sayantani Ghosh shared that she is sad that the show is ending. She said, “I really get attached to things. I find it tough to detach from my work. And when you have been a part of a show for more than a year, it becomes difficult to let go. 2021 has been primarily COVID-driven so the only family apart from your own immediate family one has is the work family. I was offered Tera Yaar Hoon Main when most actors were out of work, and the role of Daljeet Bagga was so special. It won me awards. In no time Daljeet and I became one. So definitely, the journey ending is painful.”

Talking about her role as Daljeet Bagga, she said, “Every role that we play on screen is close to our hearts because we put our heart and soul to them. Daljeet Bagga is surely one character which is very close to my heart. She is a relatable and realistic character; one of the best I have ever portrayed. She is not one of those typical daily soap leads who is just perfect. She has her imperfections and she has learnt from her mistakes. She is one of the strongest women I have played on screen and that is why she has connected with the audience.”

Sayantani had got married last month and wants to enjoy some family time before taking up another project. She shared that COVID-19 has taught us the value of time. She likes to plan things in advance, but now, she will not plan anything currently and take each day as it comes. Regarding her honeymoon, she shared that she needs to look at the COVID-19 scenario before travelling anywhere. She will go to Kolkata and Jaipur and spend some quality time with her families there.



