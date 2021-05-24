Sayantani Ghosh gets candid about her fitness regime: Basic fitness routine is enough to keep the body healthy

Tera Yaar Hoon Main fame actress Sayantani Ghosh reveals the secret behind her fit body and talks about the need for fitness in present times.

When we talk about health enthusiasts and fitness freak TV actors, one of the most prominent names is the gorgeous Sayanatani Ghosh. In the present times, mental and physical fitness is essential. The fit and beautiful actress recently revealed the secret behind her gorgeous figure and how she maintains her fitness. The actress said that she believes fitness is a huge umbrella that covers a lot of components under it including keeping the body fit and healthy along with keeping your skin nourished and your gut clean.

Talking about her fitness regime, she told TOI, “From keeping your body healthy and fit, to keeping your skin nourished and your gut clean with a healthy mind, all are essential aspects of fitness. I believe a simple and a basic fitness routine is enough to keep the body healthy. There are days when I push myself for a minimum workout after long hours of shooting yet I somehow manage to squeeze some time and energy”. Furthermore, Sayantani also mentioned that while the gyms are closed due to COVID 19 and she is busy shooting outdoors, she does may it a point to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

In fact, she keeps herself fit by going on walks or runs, also she eats healthy. As per the actress, eating a healthy home-cooked meal is a simpler way of keeping one healthy. She also does some light weight training and cardio as a part of her daily exercises. “I include a little weight training and cardio as a part of my daily exercise and as I love dancing, some days I sweat it out through Zumba as well. I believe during these testing times, one should try staying fit in whichever way they can- either by walking inside the house or by doing physical activities and simple 20 minute exercise,” Sayantani added.

The actress also spoke about how she can’t resist chocolate and satiates her sweet craving with a lot of protein bars. “When it comes to fitness, I refrain myself from any arduous training and prefer following a basic disciplined routine as it helps you stay consistent and fit,” she concluded.

