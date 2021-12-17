Sayantani Ghosh gets a surprise from hubby Anugrah Tiwari’s family, in-laws host wedding reception in Jaipur

Sayantani Ghosh is popular in the Indian television sector. The actress recently got married to her longtime boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari in a traditional way in Kolkata. After the wedding, her in-laws had thrown a grand reception at their hometown, Jaipur. She had shared pictures from the event on her social media, in which she looks marvellous in pink Banarasi saree and traditional jewellery. In talks with Etimes TV, the actress shared her experience of married life.

Talking about her life after marriage, she said, “Honestly, I don’t feel that much has changed. Initially, I was feeling pressured and probably, that’s why I am not feeling any changes. But I guess that’s because Anugrah and I have known each other and our families for years now. So emotionally, I was not feeling much of a change initially but then it grows on you. Now that we are living together under the same roof, I have the mangalsutra on and I am putting on sindoor, I suddenly realise that I am not shooting but it’s all happening in real life. It’s difficult to describe.”

Talking about her liking for the Jaipur city, she shared, “Be it the food, architecture or silver jewellery, there is so much that attracts me. I have seen a lot of places in the city before, yet there are so many places that I need to explore with Anugrah. The Nahargarh Fort and Jal Mahal are at the top of my list and I am looking forward to my next trip when I will get to visit these two places.”

The actress was dating beau Anugrah Tiwari for the last 8 years and had planned to get married a year back, but could not because of the pandemic situation. Sayantani has done shows like Kumkum: Pyara Sa Bandhan, Naagin 4, Naamkarann and the reality show Bigg Boss season 6. Recently, she was also seen in Barrister Babu and Tera Yaar Hu Main.



