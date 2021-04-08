Sayantani Ghosh has a befitting answer for trolls asking her cup size: It’s time to normalize all body typesSa

Sayantani Ghosh talked about body shaming and trolling on cup size. She asked the women to love their bodies and speak against unwanted gazes.

The spectacular actress Sayantani Ghosh is famous for her remarkable roles in TV shows. She is also known for her straightforward opinions on relevant matters. The actress presently plays the lead role in the TV show ‘Tera Yar Hu Mai.’ The actress recently became a target of trolls in her AMA live sessions. Numerous actors become the target of trolls for one or the other reasons. It often becomes difficult to handle trolling, but Sayanatani is not backing down. The actress revealed on her AMA session about being body-shamed and asked about her breast size.

In the AMA session, Sayantani Ghosh was asked about her cup size, and she slammed the troll immediately. But, she realized it was important to talk about body shaming. She felt that she doesn’t understand people's fascination with female breasts when it is the same for men and women.

The actress gave the wittiest reply to the troll who asked her cup size and said that her answer is a large cup, as she is a coffee lover and would like to have a large cup of coffee.

She also talked about men's weird obsession with women's breast size and numerous women who have to face this constant trolling and body-shaming. She further said that the size mentality needs to end. On World Health Day, she talked about the importance of mental health and asked people to normalize all body types.

She added that girls tolerate men's leering behavior, and then men feel that they have the right to talk about it. She said that she has also faced body shaming, and she had kept quiet many times when men stared at her breasts. She asked women to love their bodies and speak against unwanted gaze.

