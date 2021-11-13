Sayantani Ghosh to marry her long time beau Anugrah Tiwari next month? Find Out

Popular television actress Sayantani Ghosh is on cloud nine as she will be soon tying the knot with her long-time beau Anugrah Tiwari. Tera Yaar Hoon Main actress will be reportedly getting hitched on December 5 in her hometown, Kolkata. As per reports by Etimes TV, it will be a simple affair with families and close friends in attendance and a reception will be hosted in Anugrah's hometown, Jaipur.

According to their source, “Sayantani and Anugrah want to have a simple wedding. Sayantani has been preparing for her big day amidst the shoot of her show. She has taken a week-long leave for her marriage.”

Sayantani and Anugrah have been in a relationship for eight years. The two marked the eighth year of their togetherness as they got their initials inked on their wrists in August this year. While talking Etimes TV, Sayantani said, “The idea came from the fact that we didn’t want to have the quintessential ring exchange ceremony. So, we thought of tattooing a band with each other’s initials at the centre of our fingers. However, the tattoo artist discouraged us from it because we would have ended up using sanitiser, which isn’t advised for a minimum of one week when you get inked. So, we altered the design. Anu and I have believed in being there for each other without flashing our relationship. So, on our eighth relationship anniversary (August 9), we wanted to do something memorable, which will be with us for the rest of our lives. Something that’s a constant reminder that we have committed to being each other’s companions. While this is my second tattoo, Anugrah got inked for the first time.”



