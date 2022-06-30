Sayantani Ghosh reconnects with former Naaginn co-star Shweta Tiwari: Few bonds are always special

Sayantani Ghosh is a popular name in the entertainment industry and has been part of numerous popular shows. She was last seen in the show Tera Yaar Hoon Main, playing the lead with Sudeep Sahir. The actress recently met up with her good friend and former co-star from the show Naaginn, Shweta Tiwari. The duo spent a great time together and clicked pictures together. She also shared a heartfelt note for Shweta Tiwari.

Taking to Instagram, Sayantani wrote, “I remember back in 2008 when we did Naagin together, I was just a tank newcomer and you always a star. In you I found one of the sweetest seniors and a dear friend @shweta.tiwari I am so glad we reconnected we must do it more often. As they say few bonds are always special. Much love.”

She also posted a picture alongside. Shweta also reposted the picture and replied, “Because you are a simple and pure soul.”

Sayantani and her husband Anugrah had shared pictures from their lunch date recently, and she happened to meet Shweta as well.

For the unversed, the show starred Sayantani, who played the roles of Amrita Arjun Singh, Shivali and Sanchi Singh throughout the course of its run. Shweta Tiwari played the role of Queen Surmaya.

This show also had Ali Asgar, Eijaz Khan, Sudha Chandran, Amar Upadhyay, Aruna Irani, Sachin Shroff, Shaleen Bhanot and many other noted actors. It ran from October 2007 to April 2009.

Talking about the actress’ work fronts, while Shweta is working for a show on an OTT platform. Sayantani has worked in numerous shows including Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Naaginn, Mahabharat, Naamkarann, Naagin 4 and many others.

