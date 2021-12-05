Sayantani Ghosh ties the knot with longtime beau Anugrah Tiwari, shares first PICS post wedding

With the wedding season finally here, many couples in the entertainment industry have been getting hitched every other day. Adding to the list of newly married lovebirds are popular television actress Sayantani Ghosh and Anugrah Tiwari as they tied the knot today, on December 5th. A few moments back, Sayantani took to her social media space and dropped the very first pictures after her wedding with longtime beau, Anugrah. According to reports on India.com, the two had an intimate wedding in Kolkata today.

About an hour back, Sayantani took to her Instagram space and shared first pics as she went ‘from being a Miss to Mrs’. In the picture, the Naagin 4 actress can be seen looking alluring in her traditional bridal red saree. Her hair is styled in a neat bun, while gold jewelry accentuated her bridal avatar. Sayantani also wore a mangal sutra and had vermilion on her parting. Anugrah, on the other hand, looked dapped in a floral cream-colored sherwani. Both the bride and groom adorned garlands on them, as per the custom. Sayantani and Anugrah smiled at the cameras, while the newly-wed glow was totally evident. Sharing a couple of pictures on the gram, Sayantani captioned it with a sweet line that read, “And just like that I went from being a Miss to a Mrs.”

Take a look:

Sayantani and Anugrah will reportedly host a reception in the latter’s hometown of Jaipur on December 9th. Sayantani and Anugrah had been in a relationship for eight years now. The two marked the eighth year of their togetherness as they got their initials inked on their wrists in August this year.

