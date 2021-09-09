See the VIRAL PICS of Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill starrer's unreleased music video

The sudden demise of the actor Sidharth Shukla has taken the country by shock. The actor breathed his last on 2nd September. Now the pictures of his unreleased song with his rumored girlfriend are going viral on social media. The duo became popular from their stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and they received immense love from the audience.

Post their exit from the show, the duo was often spotted together and they also shared pictures with each other on social media. They were also seen together in music videos, which were received well by their fans. Prior to the demise of the actor, they had shot a music video together. Now after several days, a fashion photographer whose official Instagram page handle is called Photographerovezsayed has shared some pictures from Sidnaaz’s upcoming song. These pictures are going viral on social media.

Have a look:

The duo are looking spectacular in the happy and lively looks in the pictures. They are seen in the beach attires and the chemistry between them is unmissable. Sidharth and Shehnaaz are seen twinning in royal blue comfy outfits and are seen chilling at a beach. As per the pictures, the song looks peppy and a fun dance hit. Fans of Sidnaaz are going crazy seeing the duo as they feel sad over the sudden death of their favourite star.

Since the time Shehnaaz got to know about Sidharth’s demise, she has been inconsolable. It could be seen when she was first spotted at his last rites.

