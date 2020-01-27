Sejal Sharma Suicide: Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji star's mother CLAIMS her daughter was not depressed

Sejal Sharma's mother has apparently gone against her daughter's suicide note and said that her suicide was not due to depression or lack of work.

After TV actor Kushal Punjabi's sudden death last year in December, the world woke up to another horrifying suicide. A young TV actress Sejal Sharma, committed suicide by hanging self at her residence in Mira Road on 24th January morning. Sejal, who was known for her role in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, left a suicide note behind stating that she was depressed due to lack of work and no projects. suggested the same in her suicide note. However, days after the Sejal's suicide, her mother has dismissed the claims that of her daughter being in depression and added the actress had even got her hands on a lead role very recently.

As per the news report in Amar Ujala, Sejal's mother claimed that the actress had got a lead role. However, she still cannot fathom the reason behind Sejal taking such a big step of suicide. Sejal's co-star from Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Donal Bisht, also recently revealed that the late actress had auditioned for a role just 2 days before killing herself. She was also apparently also shortlisted for the said role. Reportedly, a suicide note was found by the police at the spot, wherein Sejal had mentioned that she cannot takle the pressure of this hard life. However, the letter was seemingly written in a hurry and was not legible.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sejal Sharma suicide: DTHHJ co star Jasmin Bhasin reveals ‘her parents were not keeping well’

A Thane police officer informed Mumbai Mirror that they had called experts to understand many words in the suicide letter, which were written in cursive writing. However, he further mentioned that from the little that they could decipher, Sejal was apparently tired of the struggles she was facing in life. Moreover, in the letter she also apologized to her parents mentioning that they would now have to live with the stigma for her big decision. The suicide note also she took the step due to personal reasons and nobody should be blamed.

According to Times of India, The Kashimira police station has filed a case of accidental death. Reportedly, two of her friends and a roommate were in the flat when she committed suicide and are being questioned for the same. Officials are investigating the cause of death and are also considering any love angle. The dead body of Sejal was taken to a government hospital in Bhayander for autopsy.

ALSO READ: Sejal Sharma Suicide: Nirbhay Shukla on her sudden demise: She was mentally stressed due to her dad's health



Credits :Amar Ujala

Read More