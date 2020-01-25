Sejal Sharma Suicide: Jasmin Bhasin, Donal Bisht, Meera Deosthale and other TV stars mourn her death

Sejal Sharma Suicide: Many TV actors including co-stars Donal Bisht and Jasmin Bhasin have taken to social media to mourn her death and express grief. Check out their posts right here.

In shocking news, a TV actress Sejal Sharma, who is best known for her role as Simmi in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, passed away. She reportedly committed suicide. The news comes a few days after another TV actor, Kushal Punjabi's death. He too had committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan. Many TV celebs and her co-stars from the show have reacted and condoled. After Jasmin Bhasin, Donal Bisht from the same show took to Instagram to express her grief and shock. Though she has not to work much with Sejal, Donal is in shock that Sharma committed suicide at such a young age. A part of her note read, "It sinks me, even more, to know that u were just a kid around 20-21. I wish I just knew u in person & could help... Any help."

For the unversed, Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently featuring in Naagin 4, shared an adorable picture of herself with Sejal and wrote, “It's unbelievable that you are no more with us, such a happy girl, your presence would just light up any place, only you know what you were going through that you decided to end your life. I will miss you I wish this would have never happened. Rip @i_sejalsharmaofficial”

On the other hand, Meera Deosthale also mourned her death by sharing picture of herself with her and wrote, "Sejal, May your soul rest in peace. My friend decided to end her life today and I am shocked to know that a person who was always smiling and happy was suffering through depression. I wish u would have reached out to anyone and we could have helped u... sending u love and prayers”

Check out the IG posts right below:

As per Tellychakkar, Sejal was facing a lot of issues in her personal life and that's why she took the grave step to end her life.

