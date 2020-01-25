Sejal Sharma Suicide: Nirbhay Shukla on her sudden demise: She was mentally stressed due to her dad's health

Sejal Sharma Suicide: Close pal Nirbhay Shukla, in an interview, commented on her sudden demise. He said that she was stressed due to her father's health. Read on to know more.

Last night, we learned that TV actress Sejal Sharma of Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji fame left for heavenly abode. The actress reportedly committed suicide, however, no details are out yet. The news of her death comes a few days after the demise of Kushal Punjabi, who had also committed suicide. As per reports, the actress was found hanging at her Mumbai home on Friday and a suicide note was also recovered by the police. In the note, she wrote that she was taking the extreme step because of personal reasons.

And now, in an interview with Spotboye, Sejal's best friend Nirbhay Shukla commented on Sejal's sudden demise. He said,"Sejal was mentally stressed due to her father's health. I had texted her on November 15 to meet and she replied to me saying that she was travelling to Udaipur for a medical emergency. I asked her what had happened and she replied to me saying that her father had got a heart attack."

He further said, “Sejal’s father was unwell since quite sometime; he was suffering from cancer. The heart attack must have shaken her up. I kept following with her and she said he’s recovering--- but all is not well. And, then I got busy with my work.”

Check out Sejal's last IG post right below:

He added how they talked a few days ago and even planned to meet. Her co-stars Jasmin Bhasin and Donal Bisht took to Instagram to mourn her death. Other TV actors including Meera Deosthale among others also shared their condolence messages on social media.

Credits :Spotboye

