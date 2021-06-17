Serial Twist: Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya gear up for a leap

The serial twist in any show brings a new plot and characters in it. Hence it will be interesting to watch as the popular shows Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya go for a leap.

The daily soap Kumkum Bhagya is among the most popular and longest-running shows on television sets. The show has a huge fan following on social media and people love the chemistry between Abhi and Pragya. The show is vastly watched for its intriguing plot and several twists added to it. The show features some of the highly talented actors on television screens, including Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. It has been going on perfectly for the past many years and there have been several leaps on the show, for keeping the story interesting and introducing new characters in the show.

As per reports, the show will be going for a leap of few years, which will bring with itself some new twists in the show. After the leap, it will be seen that Pragya has gone missing and Abhi is shown as a drunk lover. He will be shown in personal and financial crisis as he will have loans to pay off. Prachi and Ranbir will be shown as separated and apparently Rhea will get married to Ranbir.

The actress Sriti Jha will be shown in a double role after the leap in the show. There will also be a new set of problems for Abhi and Pragya.

The popular show Kundli Bhagya might also undergo a leap soon in the show. Though not many details have been revealed about the leap, there will be many changes in the show after the leap. Preeta and Karan will have to face new challenges in life. It may be shown that Mahira, who still wants Karan, may make some strategies to create differences between Preeta and Karan.

The wedding of Sameer and Shristi is also an important plot point of the show and the audience is eagerly waiting for it.

