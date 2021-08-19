Series 'Mahanayaka' on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to take a leap; Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai launches the promo

Popular show Mahanayaka is all set to leap. The makers have unveiled the promo videos and it has only added more to the excitement of the viewers. What was more exciting was that the promo was launched by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The show is one of the most-watched content in the Kannada language and it airs on Zee Kannada. The show is on the journey of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and the leap will focus on his next phase of life.

Speaking on the same, Business Head, Zee Kannada and Zee Picchar, Raghavendra Hunsur, said, “It has been elevating to have Dr. B. R. Ambedkar visit our screens every day during the ongoing pandemic. With the encouragement of our loyal viewers, it gives me immense pleasure to now move to the next phase in Mahanayaka’s life journey, as a gratitude to our audience during our 75th year of independence. The channel was honoured as Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai released the promo for our viewers.”

“I am certain our audiences will resonate with this phase of Mahanayaka’s journey to a great extent as it transforms the storyline to another set of milestones for our country,” he added.

The leap in Mahanayaka’s life journey would continue to maximise the audience relatability factor as he grows to be the messiah of the downtrodden and the father of the Indian Constitution. Zee Kannada’s ardent fans from Karnataka who took to celebrating their passion for the show in their own hands will commemorate as they watch how the leader carved a prominent place in the hearts of millions of Indians.

