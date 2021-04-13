Shaadi Mubarak actor Manav Gohil tests positive for COVID 19; Goes into home quarantine

Manav Gohil, who plays the lead role in Shaadi Mubarak, has been diagnosed with Coronavirus following which the entire team of the show was isolated and underwent the COVID 19 test.

The second wave of COVID 19 is taking a massive toll on the nation and the number of cases are rising significantly. Not just commoners but several celebs have also been tested positive for the deadly virus. And now, it is reported that Manav Gohil, who plays the lead in Shaadi Mubarak has also been diagnosed with COVID 19 and is currently in home quarantine. The actor had confirmed the news on social media and emphasised that he has been following all the necessary protocols.

He wrote, “It’s true that one can never be too careful. Despite all precautions, I have tested positive for COVID 19. I’m following all the necessary protocols, I am under home quarantine and being treated by medical professionals. Requesting all those who came in contact with me to test immediately. Take care and stay safe.” Soon, the producers of Shaadi Mubarak, Shashi and Sumeet Mittal released a statement in this regard which read as, “Actor Manav Gohil who is an integral part of the TV show Shaadi Mubarak has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, he received medical help and has quarantined himself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to.”

Earlier, Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead role in Anupamaa had also tested positive for COVID 19. This isn’t all. Renowned producer Rajan Shahi has also been battling the deadly virus for a couple of days now.

Also Read: Anupamaa & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s producer Rajan Shahi tests COVID 19 positive, under self quarantine

Share your comment ×