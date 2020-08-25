Shaadi Mubarak: Fans laud Rajshree Thakur, Manav Gohil's performance; Rajeshwari Sachdev leaves them surprised

Rajshree Thakur and Manav Gohil's fresh pairing has ignited its charm on TV with Shaadi Mubarak. The show premiered yesterday (August 24, 2020), and here's how fans reacted to Preeti and KT's new journey.

The viewers of Indian Television got a sweet surprise yesterday (August 24, 2020), as Star Plus introduced them to a new onscreen pair and their story. Yes, a new show titled 'Shaadi Mubarak' launched its first episode yesterday. Starring Rajshree Thakur and Manav Gohil as the lead pair, the show gives viewers a ride of a fresh and interesting story of the new onscreen pair. The show chronicles around two individuals, Preeti Jindal and Keertan Tibrewal (KT), who are poles apart from each other, but are on a similar journey to reclaim their lives.

The show is set in Udaipur (Rajasthan) and brings some flavours of the beautiful city and its traditional just right. While KT is a carefree and enthusiastic man, Preeti is full of responsibility. The premiere episode stayed true to its words as it showed a grand Indian wedding, with dramas of course. With Rajshree and Manav coming onscreen together, and the concept giving feels of 'Band Baaja Baaraat, the expectations were certainly high, and it looks like Shaadi Mubarak has lived up to viewers' expectations with its first episode.

Shaadi Mubarak's first episode has been consumed by many, and it has become the talk-of-the-town for all good reasons. The daily soap has received a positive response from viewers and they are going gaga over Rajshree and Manav's acting prowess. Not only the duo's performance, but their looks, and onscreen presence has received an applause from the audience. With only an episode Shaadi Mubarak, fans have coined a special name for Preeti and Keertan, and now they lovingly call them 'PreeTan.'

While Rajshree and Manav have left fans excited with their acting chops, Rajeshwari Sachdev aka Kusum has come as a complete surprise package. And it wouldn't be wrong to say that she has become the highlight of the first episode with her antics, and amazing comic timing. Many viewers have even tagged her as 'KT's biggest fan-girl' after she was left awestruck with his charm on the show. So, without further ado, here's how fans have reacted to Preeti and KT's new journey.

Fan reactions of Shaadi Mubarak's premiere episode:

I'm not a fan of shaadi dramas..but I loved the epis of #ShaadiMubarak and with shashi mam and sumeet sir's shayaris

Rly loved that iktara bg music — Nidss (@nidhi29402) August 25, 2020

Im in for #ShaadiMubarak honestly and i think everyone should give it a try. There s gonna be a balance of everything i feel Preeti is soft, and amazing person there s gonna be a lil rona dhona but KT is amazing, lively vibe giving person. And idk how there joruney is gonna be — KhanSamaira (@KhanSamaira7) August 25, 2020

#ShaadiMubarak yes it's lil bit dramatic rolled in ITv fashion but it's a good start; a pleasurable watch. The highlight of the show is its fantastic cast n tbh it's them I feel whose gonna make it a worth watching show.

Special mention to Manav aka KT...you're an absolute (@NilChatt23) August 25, 2020

