Shaadi Mubarak: A hearty scene featuring Rajshree Thakur and Rajeshwari Sachdev gets fans talking; Take a look

Shaadi Mubarak starring Rajshree Thakur, Manav Gohil, Rajeshwari Sachdev is trending after a scene of Rajshree and Rajeshwari goes viral. Read.

Star Plus' new show Shaadi Mubarak has been challenging societal norms subtly. Its been a week since it first telecast, the show despite having an early time slot has managed to garner 1.3 TRP points which is decent. Starring Rajshree Thakur and Manav Gohil in the lead roles, the show explores the possibilities of finding love after a certain age and stresses on the importance of finding oneself irrespective of the age barriers.

Speaking about his bond with Rajshree, Manav in a statement said, "A decade back, Rajshree and I very briefly worked together for the show ‘Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo’ and now I am glad to be sharing the screen once again with her. There are many great actors in this show and we all make a fabulous team. At the moment, we all are very much focused on fitting into our characters but above all, we still have a lot of fun with each other on the sets."

