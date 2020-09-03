  1. Home
Shaadi Mubarak: A hearty scene featuring Rajshree Thakur and Rajeshwari Sachdev gets fans talking; Take a look

Shaadi Mubarak starring Rajshree Thakur, Manav Gohil, Rajeshwari Sachdev is trending after a scene of Rajshree and Rajeshwari goes viral. Read.
2954 reads Mumbai Updated: September 3, 2020 06:09 pm
Star Plus' new show Shaadi Mubarak has been challenging societal norms subtly. Its been a week since it first telecast, the show despite having an early time slot has managed to garner 1.3 TRP points which is decent. Starring Rajshree Thakur and Manav Gohil in the lead roles, the show explores the possibilities of finding love after a certain age and stresses on the importance of finding oneself irrespective of the age barriers. 

In an upcoming scene, Rajeshwari Sachdev (Kusum) and Rajshree (Preeti) will be seen having a conversation where what will begin as a taunt will end up sending a strong message. Kusum will be seen taunting Preeti for valuing her son over her daughter's love and affection and will stress on the importance of giving herself some self respect. The exchange has managed to inspire many on social media with Shaadi Mubarak even trending. Many users who are perhaps unaware of the show have been wondering what the buzz is all about. 





Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Manav Gohil on returning to TV with Shaadi Mubarak, why he was apprehensive and content on TV

Speaking about his bond with Rajshree, Manav in a statement said, "A decade back, Rajshree and I very briefly worked together for the show ‘Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo’ and now I am glad to be sharing the screen once again with her. There are many great actors in this show and we all make a fabulous team. At the moment, we all are very much focused on fitting into our characters but above all, we still have a lot of fun with each other on the sets."

Credits :Twitter

