Shaadi Mubarak: A hearty scene featuring Rajshree Thakur and Rajeshwari Sachdev gets fans talking; Take a look
Star Plus' new show Shaadi Mubarak has been challenging societal norms subtly. Its been a week since it first telecast, the show despite having an early time slot has managed to garner 1.3 TRP points which is decent. Starring Rajshree Thakur and Manav Gohil in the lead roles, the show explores the possibilities of finding love after a certain age and stresses on the importance of finding oneself irrespective of the age barriers.
Thisbis what is called as nayii sonch!!! Damnnn this is the finest scene ever i watched and coming from the older generations is making it all more worthful @rajeshwarisachd both of u guys nailed it #ShaadiMubarak pic.twitter.com/fgTJ0GrEEB
— KhanSamaira (@KhanSamaira7) September 3, 2020
#ShaadiMubarak I really like her character https://t.co/6jtz4hWdBr
— Shaluchauhan (@shaluchauhan27) September 3, 2020
This scene is hope that show will continue this type new thinking skills in future too no trash ,no ghisa pita .both are performed so well #ShaadiMubarak https://t.co/YIyfVPyHEM
— Rubi Gupta (@rubigupta811) September 3, 2020
This is real means the Nayi Soch #ShaadiMubarak https://t.co/3zdv613Pse
— AkshitaSpeaks (@teluguchokri) September 3, 2020
#ShaadiMubarak is a daily soap which started last week on #StarPlus
It's opening got 1.5
Average rating is 1.3 at 7:30PM slot
Viewers loved the fresh concept and they're praising it highly !
So that's the reason #ShaadiMubarak is trendinghttps://t.co/CO5LtQBfDm
— TSNML (@TasnimulHassan8) September 3, 2020
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Manav Gohil on returning to TV with Shaadi Mubarak, why he was apprehensive and content on TV
Speaking about his bond with Rajshree, Manav in a statement said, "A decade back, Rajshree and I very briefly worked together for the show ‘Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo’ and now I am glad to be sharing the screen once again with her. There are many great actors in this show and we all make a fabulous team. At the moment, we all are very much focused on fitting into our characters but above all, we still have a lot of fun with each other on the sets."