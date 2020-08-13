  1. Home
Shaadi Mubarak: Manav Gohil is charming; Rajshree Thakur is full of vulnerability & strength in the NEW promo

Shaadii Mubarak will chronicle Rajshree Thakur's character's journey from being a mother to finding her own identity. In her quest to earn respect in late 30s, she will meet Manav Gohil's character.
Rajshree Thakur has always been credited for her acting skills and the actress is now back on the small screen with Shaadi Mubarak, which will chronicle her journey from being a mother to finding her own identity. In her quest to earn respect in late 30s, her character will meet with Manav Gohil’s character who is charming to the T. In the new promo, we see that Thakur’s character will take a stand for herself and will be looking for a job when Gohil’s character will offer her one. They will then turn partners for Shaadi Mubarak, a wedding planning business. 

The promos for the show promises a journey of self revelation of two individuals who are extremely different from one another but what keeps them together is the respect. Their journey seems interesting and promises lots of emotional graph. While Manav is extremely charming on-screen, Rajshree is fierce and vulnerable at the same time. Their chemistry seems effortless. 

The show premieres from August 24 on Star Plus at 7:30 PM. While Rajshree dons a simple look with saree and tied hair, Manav looks handsome in a casual look. The show has been produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. Rajshree, who returns after 7 years, is best known for her role in Saath Phere where she starred alongside Sharad Kelkar.

