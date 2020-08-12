Shaadi Mubarak PROMO: Rajshree Thakur & Manav Gohil's effortless chemistry will make you excited for the show

In the new promo of Shaadi Mubarak, Rajshree and Manav's playful chemistry seems effortless. While Manav seems to be playing a happy-go-lucky kinds, Rajshree is prim and proper who worries about the society.

Rajshree Thakur is all set to make a comeback with Manav Gohil after five years with Star Plus' new show Shaadi Mubarak. The show will be around two co-workers of a marriage hall who are extremely different from each other. Rings a bell? Well, it reminded us of Band Baaja Baaraat except the love story here would be around two individuals who are distinct in ideologies yet bounded by destiny.

In the new promo, Rajshree and Manav's playful chemistry seems effortless. While Manav seems to be playing a happy-go-lucky kinds, Rajshree is prim and proper who worries about the society. The show premieres from August 24 on Star Plus at 7:30 PM. While Rajshree dons a simple look with saree and tied hair, Manav is handsome in a casual look. Both Rajshree and Manav are extremely talented and well-known actors and it will be interesting to see if this pairing works out for the makers.

The previous promo for the show focused on both the characters holding an invitation card bearing the initials ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ while they head out of their homes. The first look had all the good feels. The show has been produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. There is another show by Rashmi Sharma Productions which is in the making for the channel. Rajshree is best known for her role in Saath Phere where she starred alongside Sharad Kelkar.

