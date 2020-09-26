Shaadi Mubarak: Rajeshwari Sachdev, who tested COVID 19 positive, shoots from home
Rajeshwari Sachdev recently tested positive for COVID 19. The actress has been in home quarantine since then, however, given how important her character Kusum is in the show, the actress even shot for the show from home. In a scene which was telecast recently, we see Rajeshwari and Rajshree Thakur conversing via a video chat, which the former has evidently shot at her residence. However, her presence in the show, in whatever means surely leaves a smile on fans' faces.
However, in an attempt to take maximum precaution, Varun too has isolated himself from shoot and has been in home quarantine since last few days. Rajeshwari, in a chat with Pinkvilla, had opened up that to become Kusum, the actress actually went through a huge process and is satisfied that people have loved it.