Shaadi Mubarak: Rajeshwari Sachdev, who tested COVID 19 positive, shoots from home

Rajeshwari Sachdev recently tested positive for COVID 19. The actress has been in home quarantine since then, however, given how important her character Kusum is in the show, the actress even shot for the show from home. In a scene which was telecast recently, we see Rajeshwari and Rajshree Thakur conversing via a video chat, which the former has evidently shot at her residence. However, her presence in the show, in whatever means surely leaves a smile on fans' faces.

Meanwhile, informing about her COVID test, Rajeshwari had taken to Instagram and wrote, "Hello Everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi ...I ve tested positive for Covid- 19. Got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms and have isolated plus quarantined myself at home. I am under the Doctor's Supervision and all seems in control. I request all who might have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested and be safe. For now sab Dua karein ki jaldi se theek ho jaaoon. I pray that all stay safe and covid free.." Following this, her husband and noted actor Varun Badola too took the test and tested negative.



However, in an attempt to take maximum precaution, Varun too has isolated himself from shoot and has been in home quarantine since last few days. Rajeshwari, in a chat with Pinkvilla, had opened up that to become Kusum, the actress actually went through a huge process and is satisfied that people have loved it.

