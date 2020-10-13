Shaadi Mubarak: Rajshree Thakur QUITS show: Not due to producers, 'hectic schedule' is reason of her exit

Rajshree Thakur has opted out of her comber show Shaadi Mubarak. Yes, the actress has quit the show and has revealed the 'real reason' for leaving the show within a few months. Read on.

Rajshree Thakur has quit Shaadi Mubarak. Yes, in a shocking piece of news, it is revealed that the actress who played Preeti in the show has opted-out. Shaadi Mubarak was Rajshree's comeback show on TV opposite Manav Gohil aka KT. According to the Times of India, Rajshree has walked out of Shaadi Mubarak and is been replaced by the producers overnight.

When TOI contacted the makers of Shaadi Mubarak to know about Rajshree's exit, producer Sumeet Mittal did not wish to comment on the same. He said, 'We don't want to give any clarification at this moment.' While speculations were riffe that Rajshree decided to opt-out due to a tiff with the makers, the actress squashed such news. She also revealed the sudden decision to leave Shaadi Mubarak and shared some details about her exit. Rajshree also reacted to news of Rati Pandey replacing her on the show in the chat with TOI.

ALSO READ: Shaadi Mubarak's Manav Gohil sends wishes to team of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for a new journey; See Photo

When asked what went wrong that she had to walk out, Rajshre put the rumours of her fight with the makers to a rest. She clarified saying that she never had any fight witthree-year-oldver her exit. 'I don't do that and I don't have that image too in the industry. We never fought over anything and everything happened on a mutual note,' stated Rajshree.

She shared that she had put down her papers two weeks ago and had informed the producers in advance about her exit. The actress said that the makers and she tried to find out a way to make things work, but they couldn't come up to a consensus. Rajshree also revealed the 'actual reason' for her exit from Shaadi Mubarak. Not a tiff with the makers, but Rajshree cited 'hectic schedule' as a reason for opting-out.

'The real reason about my exit ihouset I was unable to cope up with the hectic schedule of working for 12 hours anevery month, especially having a three year old daughter at home, who otherwise was managing pretty well. But as a mother, I couldn't convince myself to be away from her for so long,' Rajshree was quoted saying.

The actress further revealed that she did not anticipate all this before signing Shaadi Mubarak. She said that the show was doing well for her, but practical things were becoming difficult for her. She also added that travelling was creating a menace and was time-consuming as she is staying with her mother right now.

ALSO READ: Shaadi Mubarak: Fans laud Rajshree Thakur, Manav Gohil's performance; Rajeshwari Sachdev leaves them surprised

Rajshree said, 'I tried to tell my side of the story to the production hosue, and I also suggested having more parallel tracks, but I had to be there in each and every scene which was not possible for me.' However, the makers did not want to shift or alter the plotline much. So, taking a final call, she had to quit.

However, Rajshree is happy about the little stint that she had on the show. She also assured everyone that she'll be back soon on Television. 'I will be back again as I can't live without being on TV. I will work things out for my next project, I am hoping. But right now I am not thinking about that,' expressed Rajshree.

When asked about Rati Pandey walking in her shoes, Rajshree said that she has not seen her work, but has heard that she (Rati) is a good actress. 'I am sure she will do justice to the character and the show.'

The TOI report further quoted a source on Rajshree's exit, which was opposite to what she said. Citing the real reason for Rajshree's exit, the source pointed out differences between the makers and her. 'The real cause of her exit is the creative difference with the production house. She was not at all happy with the way her character was shaping up and had conveyed the same to them. Then Rajshree put in her papers and it was after her resignation that they started looking for a replacement,' the source was quoted.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Manav Gohil: Favouritism exists in TV industry but it is about convenience and NOT agenda

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×