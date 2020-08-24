  1. Home
  2. tv

Shaadi Mubarak: Rajshree Thakur REVEALS she drew inspiration from Neena Gupta in Badhaai Ho for her character

Rajshree Thakur is all set to mark her comeback on TV after five years with Shaadi Mubarak, which premieres today. The actress recently shared that she took inspiration from Neena Gupta's performance in Badhaai Ho for playing Preeti on the show. Read on.
7878 reads Mumbai
Shaadi Mubarak: Rajshree Thakur REVEALS she drew inspiration from Neena Gupta in Badhaai Ho for her characterShaadi Mubarak: Rajshree Thakur REVEALS she drew inspiration from Neena Gupta in Badhaai Ho for her character

Rajshree Thakur became a household name after her debut TV show 'Saath Phere.' With her acting prowess, the actress captured many hearts, making a special place in the hearts of the audience. She then went on to do a couple of shows. Last she was seen in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap in 2015. Now, after a long sabbatical of five years, Rajshree is back to spread her charm on the small screen with a unique show 'Shaadi Mubarak.' 

The daily soap is all set to hit the TV screens today (August 24, 2020) on Star Plus. Shaadi Mubarak stars Manav Gohil in the lead role. While Rajshree will be seen as Preeti, Manav will play the role of KT. Shaadi Mubarak will revolve around these two different individuals, who come together for something special. The show explores Preeti's journey from being a mother to finding her own identity. Recently, Rajshree opened up about playing Preeti Jindal on Shaadi Mubarak and how she prepared herself for this challenging role. 

ALSO READ: Shaadi Mubarak: Manav Gohil is charming; Rajshree Thakur is full of vulnerability & strength in the NEW promo

The actress revealed that she took inspiration from Neena Gupta's character in film Badhaai Ho for playing Preeti. Rajshree shared that she really admires Neena ji as an actress, and when she was approached to essay Preeti's character in Shaadi Mubarak, she drew inspiration from her performance in Badhai Ho. Praising Neena Ji, Rajshree said that the way she brought the nuances of a middle-aged mother onscreen in the movie was absolutely commendable. Neena ji captured every aspect of the character, be it the vulnerabilities or the strengths extremely well to delivered it finely onscreen. Rajshree feels that Neena ji's portrayal in the film made her character so real and believable. 

The actress who is looking forward to her return on TV hopes that the viewers will be able to connect with the varied emotions in the show. She also hopes that the audience pours love on her and support her as she begins a new as Preeti Jindal on Shaadi Mubarak. 

The show also stars Neelu Vaghela, Nisha Rawal, Manu Malik, Dolly Minhas, Akansha Sareen, Gaurav Sharma in prominent roles, and will premiere today at 7.30 pm. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement