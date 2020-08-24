Shaadi Mubarak: Rajshree Thakur REVEALS she drew inspiration from Neena Gupta in Badhaai Ho for her character

Rajshree Thakur is all set to mark her comeback on TV after five years with Shaadi Mubarak, which premieres today. The actress recently shared that she took inspiration from Neena Gupta's performance in Badhaai Ho for playing Preeti on the show. Read on.

Rajshree Thakur became a household name after her debut TV show 'Saath Phere.' With her acting prowess, the actress captured many hearts, making a special place in the hearts of the audience. She then went on to do a couple of shows. Last she was seen in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap in 2015. Now, after a long sabbatical of five years, Rajshree is back to spread her charm on the small screen with a unique show 'Shaadi Mubarak.'

The daily soap is all set to hit the TV screens today (August 24, 2020) on Star Plus. Shaadi Mubarak stars Manav Gohil in the lead role. While Rajshree will be seen as Preeti, Manav will play the role of KT. Shaadi Mubarak will revolve around these two different individuals, who come together for something special. The show explores Preeti's journey from being a mother to finding her own identity. Recently, Rajshree opened up about playing Preeti Jindal on Shaadi Mubarak and how she prepared herself for this challenging role.

The actress revealed that she took inspiration from Neena Gupta's character in film Badhaai Ho for playing Preeti. Rajshree shared that she really admires Neena ji as an actress, and when she was approached to essay Preeti's character in Shaadi Mubarak, she drew inspiration from her performance in Badhai Ho. Praising Neena Ji, Rajshree said that the way she brought the nuances of a middle-aged mother onscreen in the movie was absolutely commendable. Neena ji captured every aspect of the character, be it the vulnerabilities or the strengths extremely well to delivered it finely onscreen. Rajshree feels that Neena ji's portrayal in the film made her character so real and believable.

The actress who is looking forward to her return on TV hopes that the viewers will be able to connect with the varied emotions in the show. She also hopes that the audience pours love on her and support her as she begins a new as Preeti Jindal on Shaadi Mubarak.

The show also stars Neelu Vaghela, Nisha Rawal, Manu Malik, Dolly Minhas, Akansha Sareen, Gaurav Sharma in prominent roles, and will premiere today at 7.30 pm.

