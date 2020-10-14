Shaadi Mubarak: Rati Pandey on replacing Rajshree Thakur: Initially I was skeptical as it was an elderly role

Rati Pandey is all set to walk into Rajshree Thakur's role as Preeti in Shaadi Mubarak. The actress recently opened up about the replacement, her new journey, and more.

Rajshree Thakur left everyone shocked as she decided to walk out of her comeback show Shaadi Mubarak. With Rajshree's exit, the makers were in the look for an ideal replacement for her role as Preeti. And finally, they zeroed down on Rati Pandey. Yes, Rati has walked into Rajshree's shoes for Shaadi Mubarak and has also begun shooting for the same. Yesterday was Rati's first day on the sets of Shaadi Mubarak, and the actress is all pumped up to play Preeti opposite Manav Gohil aka KT in the show.

Rati recently got into a candid chat with the Times of India, where she spoke about replacing Rajshree, her new journey with this show, and more. Rati revealed that she has 'mixed' feelings on replacing someone as this is for the first time that she is filling in for another actor in an on-going daily soap. She said, 'I have never done that before.' Rati also shared that she has not watched the show before as she was quite caught up with her commitments. The actress revealed that she had received a call from the production house for the briefing regarding the show and character.

'Initially, I was skeptical as it was an elderly character. Plus, I didn't know that I had to replace someone and then be a part of Shaadi Mubarak I did not know that I was replacing Rajshree (Thakur) as the makers were keeping everything under wraps. I knew that it is going to be a new show,' expressed Rati.

Ask her when did she get to know about the replacement, Rati shared that she was informed about the replacement during the mock shoot. 'While doing the mock shoot, I got suspicious and the intuition that this show is already on air for which I am doing the mock shoot,' reiterated Rati. She added that when she was finalised for the role, then the production house revealed to her about the replacement, and somehow convinced her to be on board.

Further, she added that the good part is that said the show is quite new. 'Abhi utna time nahi hua hai isko,' said Rati. Rati explained that the replacement has taken place at a time when she has the opportunity to take things in her hands and mould it accordingly. She said that the storyline in Shaadi Mubarak will be established with her entry. However, if the show been a year old, then the lead's replacement would have been risky. 'Not many people know that for most of my hit shows in the past I have been apprehensive in doing them, which later became popular, so I am keeping my fingers crossed for this one too, Rati signed off.

Credits :Times of India

