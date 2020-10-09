Shaadi Mubarak's Manav Gohil sends wishes to team of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for a new journey; See Photo

Shaadi Mubarak actor Manav Gohil dropped in to meet team Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and extend his best wishes to them as for their new beginning on Television. Here's a beautiful photo of their meeting.

Indian Television viewers welcomed two new shows on Star Plus recently - Shaadi Mubarak and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Starring Manav Gohil and Rajshree Thakur in the lead roles, Shaadi Mubarak made a grand entry on August 24 (2020). Now, just a few days ago, a new daily soap marked its entry on TV. We're talking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, which replaced Kasautii Zindagii Kay and aired its first episode on October 5.

As team Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have just begun their journey on Television, they received good wishes from a special person. Wondering who he is? Well, it is none other than Shaadi Mubarak's KT (Keertan Tibrewal). Yes, Manav extended his good wishes to the cast and crew of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It so happened, the cast of Shaadi Mubarak was shooting in Goregaon's Filmcity, when Manav was informed that team Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is also shooting nearby.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: Deepika Singh aka Sandhya is back to support Neil Bhatt in a new PROMO

So, Manav took out time from his busy schedule to meet and greet the crew of the new show. He wished them all the very best for their new venture. Manav met Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh and clicked a beautiful picture with the onscreen duo. Manav looked dapper in his denim on denim look. Neil rocked the police uniform as Inspector Virat (Veeru) Chavan and Ayesha as Sai Joshi looked pretty in a yellow saree. The trio flashed their beaming smiles as they posed for the camera.

Take a look at the photo here:

Talking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is the official Hindi remake of Leena Ganguly's hit Bengali series Kusum Dola. It also stars Aishwarya Sharma as Patralekha (Pakhi) Patil in the lead role. The story revolves around Virat, Sai, and Pakhi's emotional dilemma.

On the other hand, Shaadi Mubarak is about Preeti Jindal and Keertan Tibrewal who are business partners. While Preeti is a widow, Keertan's marriage is in trouble.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shaadi Mubarak's Rajeshwari: I was to be launched with Narsimha, didn't happen; But I accept things

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×