Shaadi Mubarak actor Rajeshwari Sachdev confirms testing positive for COVID 19 after mild symptoms; See post

Shaadi Mubarak actress Rajeshwari Sachdev has tested positive for COVID 19 after having mild symptoms. The actress took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans about her health. Read on.

Rajeshwari Sachdev, who plays the role of Kusum Kothari in Star Plus's show Shaadi Mubarak, has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The actress took to her Instagram handle to confirm the news, and give fans an update about her health. In a long post, Rajeshwari shared how she got herself tested after experiencing some symptoms. She revealed that she is under the proper supervision of the doctors. She is self-isolating in her home and is in quarantine.

The actress also urged people who have been near her for the last few days, to get themseleves tested for COVID-19 for safety purpose. In her note, Rajeshwari wrote, 'Hello Everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi (It happened to me also), I havve tested positive for Covid- 19. I got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms. I have isolated and also quarantined myself at home. I am under the doctor's supervision and all seems to be in control.'

'I request all who might have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested and be safe,' she added. On a concluding note, Rajeshwari asked her fans to pray for her health, and hope that everthing turns out to be fine soon. She also prayed that everybody else is safe and free from the danger of COVID-19.

Take a look at Rajeshwari's post here:

Shaadi Mubarak stars Rajshree Thakur and Manav Gohil in the lead roles and premiered on August 24. The makers of the show or the channel are yet to give any official statement. On the personal front, Rajeshwari is married to Varun Badola, who is currently playing the lead role in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite Shweta Tiwari.

