  1. Home
  2. tv

Shaadi Mubarak actor Rajeshwari Sachdev confirms testing positive for COVID 19 after mild symptoms; See post

Shaadi Mubarak actress Rajeshwari Sachdev has tested positive for COVID 19 after having mild symptoms. The actress took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans about her health. Read on.
101434 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 06:29 pm
Rajeshwari Sachdev has been diagnosed with Coronavirus Shaadi Mubarak actor Rajeshwari Sachdev confirms testing positive for COVID 19 after mild symptoms; See post
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rajeshwari Sachdev, who plays the role of Kusum Kothari in Star Plus's show Shaadi Mubarak, has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The actress took to her Instagram handle to confirm the news, and give fans an update about her health. In a long post, Rajeshwari shared how she got herself tested after experiencing some symptoms. She revealed that she is under the proper supervision of the doctors. She is self-isolating in her home and is in quarantine. 

The actress also urged people who have been near her for the last few days, to get themseleves tested for COVID-19 for safety purpose. In her note, Rajeshwari wrote, 'Hello Everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi (It happened to me also), I havve tested positive for Covid- 19. I got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms. I have isolated and also quarantined myself at home. I am under the doctor's supervision and all seems to be in control.' 

ALSO READ: Shaadi Mubarak: Fans laud Rajshree Thakur, Manav Gohil's performance; Rajeshwari Sachdev leaves them surprised

'I request all who might have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested and be safe,' she added. On a concluding note, Rajeshwari asked her fans to pray for her health, and hope that everthing turns out to be fine soon. She also prayed that everybody else is safe and free from the danger of COVID-19. 

Take a look at Rajeshwari's post here: 

Shaadi Mubarak stars Rajshree Thakur and Manav Gohil in the lead roles and premiered on August 24.  The makers of the show or the channel are yet to give any official statement. On the personal front, Rajeshwari is married to Varun Badola, who is currently playing the lead role in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite Shweta Tiwari.

ALSO READ: Shaadi Mubarak: A hearty scene featuring Rajshree Thakur and Rajeshwari Sachdev gets fans talking; Take a look

Credits :Rajshree Sachdev Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement