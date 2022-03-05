Shaalien Malhotra says playing double role in Ziddi Dil Maane Na 'drains him mentally'

Actor Shaalien Malhotra is presently seen in the popular youth-based show Ziddi Dil Maane Na. He is portraying the role of Special Agent Karan Shergill. He is getting lots of appreciation from the audience for his role. His character has a major twist in the recent plot as he is seen in a double role. In an interview with Telly Chakkar, he shared about playing the new role of Balli.

Arjun fame actor Shaalien shared that it’s very difficult to play two roles. He said that he thought it would be easy as he is doing it for the first time. Talking about the preparations, he shared, “An actor gets time to prepare for characters in films and web shows. But on TV, one doesn't get time. So, with a click of a button, I have to be Balli and then Karan in the very next moment, though I take 10 minutes to change my look because I have to be psychic for that. I have to be extremely different and keep Balli very different from Karan. It drains me mentally. Physically, it's the same number of hours that I am working. But satisfaction is when you see the end result. People love it.”

On being asked if he feels relatable with his role on the show, he shared, “I was taught this long back by very intelligent people that every character is related to you and vice versa. You have to find a relationship in a common point so that it looks relatable. For me, Karan Shergill's character is like a non-existing character as people won't see someone like him in real life. I had to find the Karan in me to make it relatable as Shaalien. Similarly, for Balli, there are a lot of things that Shaalien has which I had to commonly figure out what Balli will fit in. Like there is humor, laid back, but he is undisciplined. I am disciplined. I have to control a lot of things. But there are a lot of similarities between me and Balli. He is very chilled out. There is not a single dull moment when I am on the set.”



