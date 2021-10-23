Shaan & Sonu Nigam answer THIS question & win Rs 25 lakh on Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 13, can you?

Another week has come to an end for the popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and it continues to be informative and entertaining as ever. On this Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Amitabh Bachchan’s show, singers Shaan & Sonu Nigam were seen taking the hot seat. Every weekend, celebrities grace the show and answer questions to win money for a social cause that they support, and this Friday, the audience saw Shaan and Sonu take Big B’s quiz.

Tonight’s episode started with Shaan and Sonu singing the popular number Om Shanti Om. They followed up with several hit songs from Amitabh Bachchan like Dilbar Mere Kab Tak Mujhe and Dekha Naa Hai Re Socha Naa. The singers shared many fun anecdotes from their personal and professional lives. While Sonu expressed that Shaan is a great human being, the latter said that Sonu Nigam has been his inspiration.

In tonight’s episode, Shaan and Sonu crossed the Rs 40,000 with the help of the first lifeline, Audience Poll. After crossing Rs 3.2 lakh mark, they used the second lifeline, Flip The Question, for the Rs 6.4 lakh question. The duo used their third lifeline, i.e., 50:50, for the next question, after which they won Rs 12.5 lakh. Shaan and Sonu used their last and final lifeline for the 13th question. They won Rs 25 lakh on the show with the help of Ask The Expert.

The question which led them to win Rs 25 lakh was, “What is the name of the world's first malaria vaccine?” The four options given were: Tresimox, Mosquirix, Knotmox and Mosquirib.

The correct answer was Mosquirix

In tonight’s episode, guests Shaan and Sonu Nigam and host Amitabh Bachchan were seen playing a game of Antakshri as well. Big B sang popular songs such as Mere Angne Mein, Rang Barse, O Saathi Re, and several more.

