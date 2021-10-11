Shaandar Navratri Night, Written Update: A musical extravaganza packed with good looking acts

Today we saw that the Sony family came together to seek the blessings of ‘Navdurga' and celebrated the festival with soulful singing and some energetic dance moves. The power-packed Navratri night was hosted by Aditya Narayan who was accompanied by Sugandha Mishra, the duo enchanted everyone with their magical words and proficient hosting skills. Moving on, Aditya called Alka Yagnik on the stage to commence the proceedings. Alka Yagnik takes charge of the stage and spreads magic all around with her melodious voice. Udit Narayan joined the music extravaganza and enraptured the crowd as he sang all the evergreen hits from the ’90s. Aditya admired his father for his unchanged swag since the ’90s and later performed with him.

After a while, Pavandeep and Arunita from 'Indian Idol' created a romantic atmosphere as they included their musical chemistry in the performance. Sugandha and Aditya appreciated the duo for their profound intensity while performing and also made them play a game to check their musical knowledge. Pavandeep and Arunita equally participated in the activity and shared a moment of laughter. Further, Kumar Sanu glorified the stage with his presence and entertained the crowd with his tuneful songs.

Next up we saw, Paritama and Rupsa from 'Super dancer 4' who spiced things up with their energetic dance moves. Tiger Pop showcased his popping skills while Rutuja added a classical touch to her dancing while they represented 'India's best dancer' and later joined the super dancers and mesmerized the crowd. Furthermore, Sayli, Danish, and Shanmukha from the 'Indian Idol' held the audience spellbound as they fascinated everyone with their singing.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

