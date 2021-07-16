Shabana Azmi surprises Sulbha Arya on the sets of Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana to ring in her birthday

Actress Shabana Azmi spends time with Sulbha Arya on her birthday on the sets of her show Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana.

It was the birthday of the veteran actress Sulbha Arya recently. The actress will be soon seen on the television screens in the upcoming television show Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana. Sulbha Arya received a pleasant surprise on her birthday as the actress Shabana Azmi paid a visit to her on the sets of the show. The legendary actress also shared pictures of her visit on social media as she said some sweet words for her.

The producer of the show, who is also a famous television writer, Zama Habib shared a video of the birthday celebration on social media. We can see in the video, the entire team of ZMGA enjoying the celebration as the actress Sulbha Arya is seen cutting the birthday cake brought by the remarkable actress Shabana Azmi. Shabana Azmi shared a picture of her and Sulbha on her Twitter handle and wrote, “Salgirah mubarak #Sulbha Arya you are the best person in our family”.

Salgirah mubarak #Sulbha Arya you are the best person in our familypic.twitter.com/Aacl5LLApB — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 15, 2021

Sulbha Arya was married to late Ishan Arya, who was first cousin of Shabana Azmi. Sulbha has worked in numerous TV shows including Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Shraddha, Sasural Genda Phool and more. The actress has also worked in famous Bollywood movies including Koyla, Koi Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Na Ho, and others.

She will be soon seen on the TV screens with the show Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, which has daily soap stars Hasan Zaidi and Esha Kansara in the lead roles. The cast will also include celebs like Sudhir Pandey, Anita Kanwal, Ishan Dhawan, and Ankit Narang.

