Shabana Azmi talks about difficulties while marrying Javed Akhtar; Reveals her parents weren’t in favour

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar have been married for over three decades now and they have been dishing out major marriage goals. While they tied the knot in 1984, their relationship raised a lot of eyebrows as Javed was already a married man with two kids. Clearly, Javed and Shabana got the tongues wagging back then and getting married was a tough decision for them. Recently, Shabana, during her interview with Twinkle Khanna, spoke about the difficulties she faced while tying the knot.

She said, “He was a married man, he had children, it was really tough. And that's why I feel that people shouldn't speculate. It's difficult enough for the people involved and then just for gossip's sake. And obviously, people are going to say, ‘You call yourself a feminist and then how have you got yourself in this situation?’” She continued, “At that time, I had a choice. I could explain my point of view, which would justify the action I had taken, but I felt if I did that, it would lead to more speculation, and more gossip, so I decided to go quiet. In time people will come to know, and that is exactly what happened. Now of this, the real good thing that happened, and I give Honey a lot of credit for it, because through it all, she never poisoned the children's minds against me. She could have been really generous, and she would have been justified… But she never, never did that. In fact, she sent the children with us to London when they were really young, and that became a bonding, and it's to her credit, and Javed's credit, and my credit that we have such a healthy relationship with Zoya and Farhan.”

Interestingly, Zoya and Farhan shared a great equation with Shabana and Javed. In fact, they are often seen spending quality time together and their social media account often gives a glimpse of the same.