Shabbir Ahluwalia to exit Kumkum Bhagya after 8 years; To play the lead in another show?

Shabbir Ahluwalia has been the face of the long-running show Kumkum Bhagya for a long time. He and Sriti Jha have been playing the lead in the show from the first time it was aired eight years ago. After playing Abhishek Mehra in Kumkum for many years, Shabbir Ahluwalia has decided to step out of the shadow of his character. As per reports by ETimes TV, he is all set to take up a new show. The show will be produced by Yash Patnaik.

For now, not much is known about this yet-untitled daily soap. There are rumors about the shooting to commence soon and it will mostly go on air next month.

As per the source associated with the show, “It’s a love story set in Punjab and Shabbir will play the hero in it. We are in the process of casting the girl and looking to introduce a fresh face opposite him.”

While the actor has taken up a new project, there is still no clarity whether he will continue to be a part of Kumkum Bhagya. Shabbir and Sriti Jha are not seen in the family drama for over three months now. The duo is currently shown to be in a coma after they meet with an accident. We had earlier reported that their track is may not get revived for some time and the story will focus on the younger generation of actors including Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, and Pooja Banerjee.

A source had told us, “Shabbir and Sriti have been the pillars of the show for seven years now. But it won’t be surprising if their tracks are not revived and they bid adieu to the show because they have played their characters to the maximum and now the newer actors need to take over. However, it is uncertain if their track is over or they will be brought back sometime later.”



Also read- Shabir Ahluwalia video calls Sriti Jha from award show stage, says ‘Abhi is always incomplete without Pragya’