Shabir Ahluwalia cycles his way to the sets of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan; Here's why

Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a new show featuring Shabir Ahluwalia, that has become quite popular for its entertaining plot and talented cast. It has started off very well and people are liking the concept of the show. The mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan captures the story of Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), who was once an effortless and easy-going charmer with women swooning around him. However, he has somehow lost that smile along the way and is, today, an intense, brooding man. On the other side, Radha (Neeharika Roy) is a spiritual and optimistic girl, who wishes to help Mohan smile once again.

Show lead Shabir Ahluwalia recently revealed that he goes to the set of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan on cycle. He shared, “I have enjoyed cycling since my childhood and I continue to pursue it as a part of my fitness regime. When I don’t get much time to work out or play sports, I cycle around my place or till the set. In fact, once in 10 / 15 days, I make sure to cycle to the Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan set. Apart from cycling, I also love playing sports like badminton, football, and cricket. I believe that indulging in sports is the best way to keep yourself fit. While it is hard for actors to remove time for all these activities, I always make sure that I play badminton twice a week and play football every Sunday. It helps me stay fit and active.”

In the upcoming plot, there’s a lot of drama awaiting Mohan with Damini creating a lot of problems for Gungun.

Shabir Ahluwalia was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya, along with the actress Sriti Jha.

