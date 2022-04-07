Shabir Ahluwalia on doing Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan after Kumkum Bhagya: Starting with a clean slate now

Shabir Ahluwalia had recently quit Kumkum Bhagya and he will be soon seen as the lead of another show named Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. The actor played the lead role in Kumkum Bhagya for more than 7 years and his pairing with Sriti Jha was loved by the audience. The actor confirmed his exit from the show in an interview with ETimes as shared his feelings about leaving the show. He also talked about his role in the new show.

Talking about the new show, Shabir shared, “Yes, I have taken up a new daily soap. Moving on from my previous show was obviously not easy, as it becomes a habit more than anything else. You miss the people you work with on a daily basis and spend a large chunk of your life with them. In my case, I share a great bond with Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja. So, parting is never easy but as they say, the show must go on.”

Sharing about his role in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, he said, “The story is intriguing and my character is loveable. The initial shoot will take place in Vrindavan, as it’s impossible to match the vibe of the place anywhere in India. We will come back to Mumbai eventually.”

The actor, who played a young rock star in the long-running family drama in the beginning, graduated to becoming a father to grown-ups. He shared his thought on playing father. He said that every actor has certain apprehensions and Kumkum Bhagya was essentially a love story, which ran its course after a point.

Shabir Ahluwalia added that for him, it’s about the character and not the kid as he knew that they would have to do it eventually. He shared that he is starting with a clean slate now and what happened in his last show are memories and that’s how an actor is supposed to approach his craft.

