Shabir Ahluwalia on his transformation for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: It wasn’t easy, I’ve worked hard

Shabir Ahluwalia is among the most loved actors on TV. He had left a mark with his stint in Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya. And while he had left the show last year, Shabir is making the headlines for his upcoming show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. Although we’ve seen Shabir in versatile avatars over the years, his new character is quite different to what we have seen so far. Shabir will be playing a man in his mid-30s in the show, who is desirable but has lost his way.

Recently, Shabir opened up on his character and said that not only the transformation but grasping the intricacies of his character has also been a challenge for him. However, he emphasised that has helped him be a better actor. Sharing his excitement for this new project, Shabir mentions how the transformation from Kumkum Bhagya's Abhi to Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan's Mohan was not that easy for him. The actor says, “I have never stepped away from performing a different character. In fact, I am always excited and enthusiastic about it, playing challenging roles has always made me a better actor. I believe experimenting with one’s look and character opens various dimensions for an actor and helps them grow along with their surroundings. My new character - Mohan from Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is totally different from what I played when I was Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya. I must add that transforming from Abhi to Mohan wasn’t easy as well, but I have worked hard on it for a few months now and it will surely help me play the character in a completely different way."

The story of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan will revolve around a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. Apart from Shabir, the show will also feature Niharika Roy in the lead and it will premiere on May 2.

