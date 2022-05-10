Shabir Ahluwalia loses 14 kg for the role of Mohan in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Shabir Ahluwalia is a very popular actor who became quite a famous name in the telly world with his acting in the long-running daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. His combination with Sriti Jha was loved by the audience and the due has a massive social media following. Post his exit from the show, the actor is back with a new project, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature romance based on a modern-day Vrindavan based story, that follows the journey of Mohan’s life.

It is shown that Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), was once an effortless and easy-going charmer with women swooning around him. However, he has somehow lost that smile along the way and is, today, an intense, gloomy man. On the other side, Radha (Neeharika Roy) is a spiritual and optimistic girl, who is on a mission to help Mohan smile once again. While the intriguing plot of the show has kept the audience hooked, it is Shabir Ahluwalia’s new avatar that has become the talk of the town.

The actor has lost 14 kgs weight in the last few months for his look transformation in the show. He shared with Etimes, “The transformation from Abhi to Mohan has been quite significant. In fact, it took me some time and effort to get out of my last character and embrace Mohan’s characteristics. Their looks are quite different too, so I had to lean down to look the part. I worked very hard in the gym over the past few months and lost around 14 kgs to take up Mohan’s charming avatar. I must add that portraying my character to the best of my ability was my biggest motivation. I even tweaked my body language to get into the character and after having worked hard to get into the skin of my character, I just hope that the audience will love Mohan as much as they loved Abhi.”

