Shabir Ahluwalia to play a flute artist in his upcoming show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan; VIDEO

Kumkum Bhagya fame Shabir Ahluwalia is among the most loved actors on TV. The actor was part of the long-running and successful show from the start in 2014 and he left the show in 2021. His pairing with Sriti Jha has a massive fan following on social media. The actor will be soon seen in a new show named Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan.

The first trailer of the show has been released on social media. He is seen as a prodigal flute artist and people are mesmerised by her music. He is seen dancing and playing the flute. In the later part of the trailer, he is seen in formal attire and it is shown that he has completely changed. The lead actress in the show is Neeharika Roy. She will be acting as the bridge between Shabir’s two personalities.

The caption read, “Jiski dhun par naachta tha saara aasmaan, phir aisa kya hua ki kho gayi uske chehre par se muskaan? Yeh hai aaj ke Mohan ko uss Mohan se milaane ki kahaani, jise dekh duniya ho jaati thi deewaani. Dekhiye #PyaarKaPehlaNaamRadhaMohan, 2nd May se, sirf #ZeeTV par.”

See the promo here:

As per the sources of ETimes, earlier it was reported, “Shabbir and Sriti have been the pillars of the show for seven years now. But it won’t be surprising if their tracks are not revived and they bid adieu to the show because they have played their characters to the maximum and now the newer actors need to take over. However, it is uncertain if their track is over or they will be brought back sometime later.”

The present track of Kumkum Bhagya is focusing on the younger generation, starring Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul.

