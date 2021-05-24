Shabir Ahluwalia showers birthday love on wife Kanchi Kaul with loved up PICS: You are a box full of surprises

As actress Kanchi Kaul turns a year older today, Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabir Ahluwalia wished the love of his life in the sweetest way possible. Check out his endearing post.

Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. The two have been setting major couple goals for everyone ever since they had got hitched. Today is a special day for Kumkum Bhagya’s actor ladylove as she is celebrating her 39th birthday. The actress has been receiving love and sweet wishes from her family, fans and friends from the industry. The most heartwarming wish surely came from her hubby Shabir, who took to his social media to wish the love of his life.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shabir shared a couple of mushy photos with Kanchi, expressing his love and said he feels lucky to have her in his life. Sharing the stunning photos, the handsome actor wrote, “Happy birthday love , you are a box full of surprises , well that’s what they say about Gemini’s , you walk out with one and come back with the other , And I love it , wishing for better times for all of us , so we can get back to #ragingnotaging ,you #happybirthday.” In the photos, the couple looks head over heels in love with each other.

Check out Shabir Ahluwalia’s wish for Kanchi:

The comments section of Shabir’s post was flooded with birthday wishes from Kanchi’s close pals including Kundali Bhagya actress Supriya Raina Shukla, Krishna Kaul, Karanvir Bohra, Ekta Kapoor, 's husband Raj Kundra among others.

For the unversed, Shabir and Kanchi tied the knot on November 27, 2011, and have two son, Ivarr Ahluwalia and Azai.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya: Shabir Ahluwalia on shooting death sequence: It is fun to do such action packed scenes

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Shabir Ahluwalia Instagram

Share your comment ×