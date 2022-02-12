Shabir Ahluwalia video calls Sriti Jha from award show stage, says ‘Abhi is always incomplete without Pragya’

The Zee Rishtey Awards will be aired soon on the channel. The award show will be a mega spectacle that will celebrate the deeply cherished relationships viewers share with their favourite characters and families on Zee TV. It also celebrates its loyal audiences over the years through grand 'Rishton Ka Tyohaar’.

The entire Zee Kutumb came together for the event ‘Rishton Ka Tyohaar’, but the one person who was missed the most at the awards night was Sriti Jha. The actress has been a part of the Zee Rishtey Awards for the past 8 years, and this is the first time she couldn’t attend the celebration. Her co-star and friend Shabir Ahluwalia got emotional as he mentioned how he felt incomplete without her. To make sure Pragya attends the night virtually, Shabir video called her from the stage.

Talking about the same, Shabir mentioned, “I feel incomplete without my co-star Sriti today. This is the first time in 8 years that I am attending Zee Rishtey Awards without her. Abhi will always be incomplete without Pragya. And to join this celebration I will try to connect with her via a video call, lets see if she answers.” Sriti did answer the call and interacted with Shabbir and others.

Zee Rishtey Awards will be aired on 13th February on Zee TV. It will comprise numerous fun moments and there will also be some amazing performances for the audiences.



Also read- Shabir Ahluwalia showers birthday love on wife Kanchi Kaul with loved up PICS: You are a box full of surprises