Shadi Mubarak first PROMO out: Rajshree Thakur & Manav Gohil to be seen as completely different personalities

The first promo of the much-awaited show Shadi Mubarak is already out which is sure to leave the audience excited. Check it out.

The shooting schedules of numerous shows have resumed after the ease of restrictions amidst the nationwide lockdown. And the best part is that a few more daily soaps are soon going to be added to the viewer’s list! Among them is Shadi Mubarak which is going to be telecast in Star Plus and Hotstar. The show’s new promo is already out which is sure to make the audience excited about its airing date which is yet to be announced by the makers.

From what we can figure out by having a look at the promo is that the show’s storyline revolves around two different people whose worlds are apparently going to be merged soon. For the unversed, Rajshree Thakur and Manav Gohil play the lead roles in Shadi Mubarak. As we can see in the promo, Rajshree is someone who is very particular about her work while Manav, on the other hand, is a bit messy when it comes to completing daily tasks.

Meanwhile, check out the promo below:

It can also be seen that both the characters are holding an invitation card bearing the initials ‘Shadi Mubarak’ while they head out of their homes. Well, we will get to know eventually whether their qualities will match or not to be a perfect pair! Meanwhile, the show marks the return of Rajshree Thakur to the small screen after a hiatus of five years. The actress was last seen in Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap.

