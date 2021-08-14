Shagufta Ali lands a role in a film days after revealing about her financial woes

Actress Shagufta Ali was in news a few days back when she opened up to the media about her worsening financial condition. She shared details about her issues on the sets of Dance Deewane 3, where she was offered monetary assistance. There is good news from the talented actress that she will be soon seen in a small but vital role in a movie.

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress had done shooting for two days for a film. The role was offered to her by one of her old colleagues and friend Avinash Dhyani. She was very happy to get the offer and shared with Etimes TV, “My friend Avinash Dhyani offered me a role for his film Sumeru, which I agreed to do although it is a small role but an important one."

The actress shared that she is going through treatment for her eyes, but her doctors allowed her to do the role as it was a small one and the lights used on the sets are not as harsh as they were in the past.

Shagufta Ali had revealed her poor financial condition a few days back and she was offered financial help by CINTAA, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and some other celebrities also. In the show Dance Deewane 3, she was given the aid of Rs. 3 lakh on behalf of the whole team.