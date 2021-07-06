Shagufta Ali on selling her car & jewellery for survival: Things went from bad to worse because of pandemic

Shagufta Ali talks shares the financial troubles she has been facing for the last four years and the drastic effect of the pandemic situation on her life.

Actress Shagufta Ali, who became famous due to the show Saans in 1998, had recently opened up on lack of work and her extreme financial crunches. The actress shared in an interview with with SpotboyE that she has been struggling for work and money for the past four years. She had also shared that she was hesitant in asking for help tried to survive on her own for some time but now her savings are also exhausted.

She shared in an interview with the news portal, “Not many knew that I am going through a major financial crunch because till then I sold a lot of my assets to survive." She added, “I need immediate financial help and also work to survive. I was really confused, honestly if I should come out and ask for help. But I am in need as I have nothing left to sell now.”

Talking about her financial issues, she shared about managing things on her own somehow. She said that she had sold off her car and jewellery, but the situation became very bad in the pandemic situation and lockdown.

She shared that CINTAA earlier contacted her and offered help but she declined as the amount offered by them was too low and could not help her. She also reached out to Sonu Sood for assistance but learned that his team does not help with financial expenditures.

The actress is has worked in numerous TV shows including Parampara, Junoon, and The Zee Horror Show. She has been part of movies including International Khiladi, Hero No 1 and Laila Majnu. She was last seen in the TV show Bepannaah in 2018.

Credits :NDTV

