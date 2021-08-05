Shagufta Ali wishes to return to work: Important in order to sustain in life

Popular film and television actress Shagufta Ali had recently opened up about her financial crises. The actress who is known for work in shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and Saans, shared that her finances have been depleting over the last four years owing to her ill health and no work opportunities. After the news spread across the industry, she received financial help and support from many prominent people from both the television and film industry, like Neena Gupta, , Rohit Shetty, and Johnny Lever.

In a recent interview with ETimes, the veteran actress said that she wants to return to work to sustain herself. Shagufta said, “I am open to working again and it is important for me to return to the set to sustain myself in life.” The actress further added that she is looking for some interesting work, but the point is to return to the sets, where she belongs. She further stated that some people have approached her with roles.

When asked if she received offers from friends she worked with, Shagufta said, “Not really whatever has come to me is from the outside maybe they didn't know about financial condition also there are some who ignore it but all the same, I want to return to work and god willing I will soon.”

In an earlier interview with ETimes TV, she shared that for the last four years, she has tried to manage her expenses by selling off her car and jewellery. However, because of the pandemic, her stress levels increased drastically, which shot up her diabetes, thus harming her eyes. She is currently undergoing treatment for the same. She had also shared that she exhausted all her savings in the past year, owing to the worsening situation.

