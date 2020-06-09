Shagun Pandey announces his EXIT from Tujhse Hai Raabta; Reem Shaikh thanks him for bringing energy to show

As Shagun Pandey quits Tujhse Hai Raabta, his co-star Reem Shaikh penned a heartwarming note for him on social media.

Zee TV’s popular family drama Tujhse Hai Raabta, starring Reem Shaikh in the lead, has been winning hearts since its inception. And while the audience has been loving the storyline of Tujhse Hai Raabta, the family drama will see a change in the cast now as Shagun Pandey has walked out of the show. To note, Shagun was seen playing the role of antagonist Atharva Bapart in Tujhe Hai Raabta. The handsome hunk confirmed the news on social media with a special video.

He shared a video of himself from Tujhse Hai Raabta sets and announced his exit from the family drama. Expressing his gratitude towards fans for showering immense love on him, Shagun asserted that the hopes his character of Atharva did entertain the viewers. “Reporting from the #tujhsehairaabta set Well crazy 5 years on the same set and in same room #Badhobahu first and then Raabata but now I think it’s time to say goodbye here. I hope #Atharvabapat entertained you guys. THANK U for all the love thank u each and everyone for making this happen. cheers to #goodtimes.... Stay tuned there’s a lot to come #Aaishaapat @zeetv. Doston show ki trp kamm nai honi chaiye,” he wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Shagun’s post announcing his exit from Tujhse Hai Raabta:

While the young actor’s sudden exit from the show has left his fans heartbroken, his co-star Reem Shaikh also got emotional with the news. She shared a picture of herself hugging Shagun on Instagram and thanked him for adding new energy to the show. Calling Shagun her best buddy, Reem asserted that nobody could pull off the role better than him.

“Hey there @i_shagunofficial we all saw your last post on Instagram. Let me not get all emotional and just come to the point. Thank you for putting in so much while doing Raabta because it brought a lot of energy in the show. I don’t know about others but I’ve seen you, giving everything to the scenes. You will always remain my best buddy. You’ve seen me from being a mushroom (the hairstyle) to this all grown up Reem, hahahhahaha Raabta will surely miss you, and “aai shaapat” no one will ever be able to do justice to the kind of performance you’ve portrayed onscreen while playing #athavabapat,” Reem wrote, followed by a heart emoticon.

Reem’s overwhelming message did get Shagun emotional who also showered love on his good friend and said that he is glad that Tujhe Hai Raabta happened to him.

Also Read: Tujhse Hai Raabta star Reem Shaikh on resuming shoots with guidelines: I felt sad, but it's the new normal

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×