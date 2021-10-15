Shagun Pandey gets injured while shooting on the sets of Meet

In an unfortunate incident, Meet show lead actor Shagun Pandey has injured himself during the shoot recently. The news was reported by The Times of India and it also mentions that the actor was rushed to hospital as the cut was very deep. He sustained a gash and was given six stitches. Well, the show has been getting a good response from the audience because of its storyline. The lead actress role is played Ashi Singh. Viewers are liking their chemistry.

Coming back to his accident, Shagun was quoted as saying to TOI, “I was shooting a scene and didn’t realise that when a centrepiece with sharp edges fell on my hand. I was injured. The cut was deep to the extent that it almost touched the finger bones. I have got six stitches and was forced to take anesthesia. I wanted to get back to shoot immediately after the formalities were completed. The doctors have advised me to be very careful. I can’t work out in the gym and can’t even fold my fingers.”

He further adds, “I am managing the shoot with utmost care. The production house is taking good care, too.”

The show is directed by Vaibhav Vanshraj Singh. It is based on the popular Bengali TV show Bokul Kotha. The story revolves around a girl named Meet, who is a spirited young tomboyish girl from Haryana and is the sole breadwinner of her family, but also breaks societal rule books of gender roles by serving as a delivery agent.

