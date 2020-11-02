Shah Rukh Khan turns 55: Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover shower the KING with 'love' on his birthday; See posts

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover took to their social media handles to shower birthday love on Shah Rukh Khan. Take a look at their heartwarming posts for SRK as he turns 55 today.

Ask anyone what day is it today, many would reply Monday - November 2. However, fans will give you a different response, calling it 'SRK day.' Yes, November 2 is celebrated as SRK day by the actor's fans as it marks his birth anniversary. With Shah Rukh celebrating his birthday today, people from all over the world are showering him with love, blessings, and good wishes.

Kapil Sharma, comedian-actor, like many others also took to his social media handle to send birthday love to the King of Bollywood. Kapil shared a throwback picture with SRK from his show The Kapil Sharma Show and penned a heartwarming birthday wish for him. Calling SRK 'bhai,' Kapil wrote, 'Happy birthday, SRK bhai. Love u always.' In the photo, Kapil can't seem to stop blushing as SRK warmly embraces him while they pose for the camera. Both, Kapil and Shah Rukh share a great bond. The actor has often graced TKSS to promote his movies and get chatty with Kapil.

Not only Kapil, Sunil Grover also shared a heartwarming wish for SRK on his birthday. The comedian did not share any of his photos with SRK but penned a sweet birthday note for him. Wishing SRK all the love, Sunil wrote, 'Long live the King! Happy birthday SRK Sir.' Well, Sunil's 'special Gerua' performance for SRK cannot be forgotten, as it proves his admiration for the actor.

Take a look at Kapil and Sunil's birthday wishes for SRK here:

Happy birthday ⁦@iamsrk⁩ bhai love u always pic.twitter.com/ryvfPZqWQw — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 2, 2020

Long live the King! Happy birthday @iamsrk Sir. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) November 2, 2020

Apart from Kapil and Sunil, Dahiya and Nakuul Mehta also wished the Badshah of Bollywood on his birthday in the sweetest way possible. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

