Shah Rukh Khan's 1989 classic Circus to re run on TV along with Ramayan and Mahabharat during lockdown

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Circus (1989) is all set to re-run on television from March 28, 2020, much to the excitement of fans. Read further for more details.

The ardent fans of must be aware of the fact that the superstar once appeared in TV shows too. In fact, the Badshah of Bollywood made his debut in the world of television before entering into the glitz and glamour of the Hindi film industry. He appeared in numerous television shows back in the 80s and 90s that ultimately paved his way to Bollywood later on. Fauji, Dil Dariya, Circus, Doosra Keval are some shows done by him.

Now the good news is that his popular 1989 show Circus is going to be aired on television again much to the rejoice of his fans. As channels are not able to telecast new episodes of the present shows owing to the halt of production process amid COVID-19 scare, they have now started showing old, classic shows to keep the audiences entertained. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Circus also happens to be one of them which is going to air on DD National from March 28, 2020.

Shekharan is BACK on DDNational!

Friends, #StayAtHome and watch your favorite iamsrk's #Circus - TV Series (1989) - From 28th March at 8 pm on DDNational pic.twitter.com/MZ2zWvmyf5 — Doordarshan National (DDNational) March 27, 2020

Good news for iamsrk Fans -

ENJOY #ShahRukhKhan's #Circus - TV Series (1989) - From 28th March at 8 pm on your favourite channel DDNational #StayHome India and enjoy this #Lockdown21 as #IndiaFightsCorona. pic.twitter.com/78prHMJqWp — Doordarshan National (DDNational) March 27, 2020

This popular show of 19 episodes was aired back in 1989. Shah Rukh Khan portrayed the role of Shekharan in Circus. Apart from this show, BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and the Rajat Kapoor starrer Byomkesh Bakshi are some of the classics that are all set to re-run on Indian television again after a long time. The airing date for all these shows is scheduled to be March 28, 2020, itself.

