Shah Rukh Khan's KBC stint didn't last long because of THIS reason, reveals reality quiz show producer

One of the most successful reality shows on Indian television has undoubtedly been Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show which began over two decades ago continues to enjoy a great viewership even today. With Amitabh Bachchan hosting it, Indians across try their luck to get on the hot seat. However, there was a period when the show was hosted by another superstar . SRK's hosting season of KBC saw several new elements. For example, the actor would ask whether he should 'freeze' the answer instead of the usual 'lock'.

However, SRK's stint did not last long and Amitabh Bachchan was brought back again to the reality show. Now, in a recent interview with Indian Express, the producer of KBC, Siddharth Basu has revealed what actually caused SRK's exit.

Basu said, "What didn’t work with SRK was the comparison with AB. I think SRK did KBC in his own way with charm and wit, and as far as I know, it garnered good ratings. We have done three shows with SRK, and I believe he is one of the most natural TV hosts who can think on his feet. But let’s face it, AB will always be the ABC of KBC, and on this show, those are very big shoes to fill."

When asked about KBC using sob stories to hike the TRP, Basu clarified, "KBC has never been just another quiz show. The human story has always mattered, and that’s what created the sensation of the first season in India, based on which Vikas wrote his book Q&A. It’s never been only sob stories though on KBC. If people get emotional, that’s not engineered. That’s natural on a life-changing show before a massive audience and a larger-than-life host. There is a huge range of people from across the length of India on KBC telling engaging and relatable stories about ordinary Indians. It’s a show that touches lives with the heart as well as the mind."

