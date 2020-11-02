Shah Rukh smitten by Divyanka in fan video replacing her with Kajol & star approves; Nakuul Mehta wishes SRK

Here's how Divyanka Tripathi and Nakuul Mehta wished the 'King of Bollywood,' Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday today (November 2, 2020).

is not just an actor/entertainer, but an 'inspiration' for millions, who dream big and strive hard for it. Today, all of SRK's fans are beaming in happiness, as it is their 'Kings' birthday. Yes, Shah Rukh Khan turns 55-year-old today (November 2, 2020), everyone is dancing in merriment. While the 'grand celebrations' of SRK's birthday by fans are not the same this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are leaving no stone unturned to mark this 'special day.'

Fans of the actor have been showering him with loads and loads of love since yesterday. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is no less than a celebration for his fans, followers, and admirers. Not only fans but several actors also showered their love on the Badshah on his birthday, among them are Dahiya and Nakuul Mehta. The actress shared a 'twisted' video from her film with Shah Rukh Khan, leaving everyone stunned. Nakuul expressed his take on SRK Day.

Divyanka posted a fan-made video replacing her with Kajol, and expressed her wish to work with SRK in a movie in the future. Revealing how smitten she is by SRK's charm, Divyanka wrote, 'Oh an excerpt from my movie with SRK?! I remember how smitten he looked that day, but he is such a sweetheart, post this we spoke at length about my future films with him.' On the other hand, Nakuul wished SRK and wrote, 'That day of the year when Twitter becomes Instagram!'

Take a look at Divyanka and Nakuul's tweets for SRK here:

Oh an excerpt from my movie with @iamsrk?!

I remember how smitten he looked that day but he is such a sweetheart...post this we spoke at length about my future films with him. https://t.co/5OgBC2Asub — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) November 2, 2020

That day of the year when twitter becomes instagram!#HappyBirthdaySRK — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) November 2, 2020

