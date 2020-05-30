Shaheer & Erica's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise & Ram and Sakshi's Bade Acche Lagte Ho to be back on TV

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's Bade Acche Lagte Ho to be back on Television from June 1.

It is the season of reruns and the next two shows to join the bandwagon are Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's Bade Acche Lagte Ho. The two popular shows of Sony TV will be back on television from June 1. While Kuch Rang will be taking the 9:30 PM slot, BALH will air at 10 PM.

Earlier, Sony TV had to axe Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes due to business reasons amid lockdown and Coronavirus pandemic times. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi was one of the most loved shows which traced the love story of two culturally different people. The show even had a small second season on popular demand. On the other hand, Ram and Sakshi's jodi in Bade Acche Lagte Ho was loved like never before.

In fact, Bade Acche Lagte Ho clocked 9 years today. Getting nostalgia, Ekta wrote, "A real life moment became a promo:)!post colors launched balika badhu n our exit@from star... zee gave us #pavitrarishta that started d wheels again ! But the coveted 1030 Slot was no longer prime time ! When Sony took d show it was a non dramatic urban show ! D love for@kyunki slot n d fact that non prime time wud b no pressure had us lap@d opportunity! It went on to win love became the top Trp shown d 1030 slot was ours again Thanku NP sir Ajay balvankar sneha Nachi FROM @sonytvofficial ! N Thanku @iamramkapoor #sakshi @sonalijaffar @sufibaby @mitzmm @tanusridgupta @doris @pb1 @balajitelefilmslimited and all cast crew."

